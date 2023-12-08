Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Adam Cole Is AEW’s Devil

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes he knows who the Devil in AEW is, naming Adam Cole as his pick for the man behind the mask. The Devil has been haunting MJF for several weeks now and on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Prinze weighed in on why he thinks it’s Cole.

“Adam Cole! Adam Cole and he’s been faking the ankle injury-surgery-recovery story the whole time,” Prinze said (per Wrestling Inc). “Isn’t it convenient that his ankle got hurt right around the same time that the devil character came to fruition?”

He continued, “I see you, Adam Cole. I see you. I see through it. It’s in his eyes. It’s in the eyes. You can tell when you see him that there’s something evil there and he wants that title and this is how he was going to get it.”