Freddie Prinze Jr. Weighs In On AEW Collision’s Potential, Supports Both AEW & WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr. is hopeful that AEW Collision will be a boon to the company, noting that he wants both AEW and WWE to succeed. The actor and former WWE writer spoke about the new show on Wrestling With Freddie and you can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On AEW Collision’s potential: “I don’t know if this is going to work, I hope it does. CM Punk is the star of the show, so it has one hell of a chance to … ’cause he means ratings. I hope everyone’s heads are in the right place, I hope everyone’s egos are in the right place. I hope everyone understands how important it is that these shows succeed and that we don’t implode so that we can have more and more and more wrestling, which means more jobs for more and more and more wrestlers.”

On wanting both companies to succeed: “I don’t prefer one over the other, I just like pro wrestling. I support AEW and WWE.”