Freddie Prinze Jr. on How AEW Did a Disservice to Kris Statlander

– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed AEW star and former TBS Champion Kris Statlander, noting that AEW did no favors for Statlander during her run as champion. He stated the following on Statlander (via WrestlingInc.com):

“She’s a really good wrestler. She just hasn’t had any sort of character or gimmick at all. No story, nothing … ‘Just go out there and defend the championship, and then we’ll do it again next week.’ And that’s a disservice to her — all wrestlers deserve a character, and when those characters do well, they deserve a story or multiple stories. That’s what longevity is all about.”

During AEW Full Gear in Inglewood last Saturday, Statlander lost the TBS Championship to Julia Hart in a Triple Threat Match that also had Skye Blue. Also, Statlander will be action later tonight on the live Saturday edition of AEW Rampage. She’s set to face Diamante in a singles bout.