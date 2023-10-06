Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks AJ Styles Is Getting Lost In WWE

In a recent episode of his podcast Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. offered a suggestion that AJ Styles might benefit from a change in promotion (per Wrestling Inc). According to Prinze, Styles might be able to foster a career resurgence if he signed with AEW, copying a similar strategy to that taken by Adam Copeland recently. You can find a few highlights and listen to the full podcast below.

On Styles’ options outside WWE: “What about AJ Styles going to AEW? I think he would be ‘the one’ if he went there. I feel like if he left [WWE], people would go, ‘Oh, that’s why he’s the man.’ Because his matches are still top-shelf.”

On the possible benefits of changing companies: “[It would be] a renaissance or rebirth of AJ Styles. I can see him going up against MJF, helping guys like Ricky Starks get to the next level — anything like that. I’ve always loved AJ, and to see him get lost [in WWE] … it just sucks, because his matches haven’t lost a step.”