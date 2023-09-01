Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Bray Wyatt Was the Last ‘Attraction Wrestler’

Freddie Prinze Jr. was the latest wrestling-related personality to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt, calling him the “last attraction wrestler” in the industry. Prinze memorialized Wyatt on Wrestling With Freddie, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On Wyatt’s creativity: “[Bray was] such a creative young man. I had planned a lot of my wrestling promotion around him before he re-signed with WWE. He and I had been in discussions for that. Just a real special human being from what I knew of him. We weren’t close friends, but we were working acquaintances. I know we respected one another. There was a movie I was thinking about doing that had a role that he liked a lot, playing the role of a carny. He’ll be missed.”

On Wyatt being the ‘last attraction wrestler’: “There’s nobody that can fill that void, unfortunately.”