Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Britt Baker Would Do Better Than Jade Cargill In WWE

Jade Cargill made headlines by moving from AEW to WWE, and Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Britt Baker would do even better than Cargill there. Cargill signed with WWE late last month, and Prinze weighed in on the matter on his latest Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

“Now, between the two main women there [in AEW], Jade Cargill and Britt Baker, I think Britt is the better wrestler, on the mic, all around,” Prinze said (per Wrestling Inc). “She has more experience, obviously. I honestly think she would kill in WWE. She is everything that company wants in a wrestler. She is the total package. She has an awesome submission for her finisher. She’s really good on the mic, and she can get other people over. She’s not the only one looking good out there. I really like Britt Baker.”

He continued, “So I like Jade, but I don’t think she would do as well over there. I think she would get lost in the hype, and it would just squash matches, and like those Omos matches … But Britt, on the other hand, I think, would be up there against Charlotte Flair. They would be wrestling back and forth for the world championship.”