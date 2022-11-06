Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Bryan Danielson Deserves Better “Character Development And Story”

On the most recent Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. expressed his thoughts on how AEW has handled their creative efforts regarding Bryan Danielson (per Wrestling Inc). He shared his thoughts about how Danielson needs better writing and opportunities for victory in the ring. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below for additional details.

On how AEW should be handling Danielson for events: “Bryan Danielson has been under-serviced as far as character development and story goes. I feel like he has been under-serviced in his matches. I feel like he’s lost more matches than he’s needed to lose. I feel like his motivation for wrestling hasn’t been written as well as it could be written. … It’s become a part of his backstage interviews, where there is a little bit of people questioning his motivation and not his toughness, so to speak, but just his reasoning and rational, and this son-of-a-bitch has had enough.”