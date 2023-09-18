Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Bryan Danielson May Be Wrestling’s Biggest Babyface For The Next Year

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks it’s going to be hard for fans to boo Bryan Danielson now that the AEW star is in the last year of his in-ring run. As previously noted, Danielson said on AEW Collision earlier this month that he’s in the final year of his in-ring career. Prinze weighed in on the topic on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Danielson’s future as a babyface: “Over the next year, I don’t know if there’s gonna be a bigger babyface than Bryan Danielson. He basically announced that he has a year left of wrestling …This being his last year, I’m telling you right now, he will do no wrong in the eyes of fans. He can do anything he wants to anyone in the company, and it’ll come off like a babyface because your favorite football player just told you this is his last season.”

On Danielson: “[He] is one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. His skills on the mic developed over the years to the point where … [he’s at] a very high level. This guy is a special, special wrestler. He’s a man’s man … We’re lucky to have seen him wrestle.”