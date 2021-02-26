wrestling / News
WWE News: Freddie Prinze Jr. On Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss’ Punky Brewster Appearances, Latest UpUpDownDown
February 26, 2021 | Posted by
– Freddie Prinze Jr. was on WWE”s The Bump this week to hype the arrival of Punky Brewster, and he discussed Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss’ appearances on the show. You can see the clip below, with Prinze discussing how Bliss and Flair were chosen because they were the favorites of Quinn Copeland, who plays Izzy on the series. Prinze also mentioned how he has become friends with Bliss after appearing with her on UpUpDownDown’s third season of their D&D show Rollout, and that his wife (Sarah Michelle Gellar) texts regularly with Bliss now:
– Speaking of UpUpDownDown, the latest episode of Battle of the Brands is online with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze continuing their Smackdown vs. Raw 2006 gameplay:
