Freddie Prinze Jr Claims Former FOX Executive Told Him WWE Wanted FOX To Buy Company

In the latest edition of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast (via Fightful), former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr said that a former FOX executive told him that WWE originally wanted FOX to buy the company several years ago. FOX and WWE made a deal in 2019 to bring WWE programming to the network.

He said: “I was talking to a dude who was interviewing to be their COO or the dude they wanted to interview. They ended up going with Nick Khan, [my friend] had passed, [he] just wanted to talk to me about the company. We were talking about the brand and he goes, ‘they wanted us to buy the whole product.’ He was an executive at FOX. ‘They wanted us to buy the whole brand, but the number they wanted wasn’t a number we were going to pay, so we licensed SmackDown instead.’ I said, ‘Were you even considering the job?’ ‘No, I just wanted to talk to you and make sure I wasn’t crazy and losing my mind.’ ‘It’s a crazy place to work. You have a nice job in LA, your family is in LA, stay in LA.’ I knew they were going to sell a long time ago off that and that hit me like a ton of bricks.“