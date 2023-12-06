Freddie Prinze Jr. Doesn’t Think CM Punk’s Return Will Change WrestleMania 40 Plans

CM Punk’s return to WWE has a lot of people speculating on how the WrestleMania 40 card will look, but Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn’t think it will change the main matches. Prinze weighed in on the matter on the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, noting that he doesn’t believe Punk’s return will impact potential matches such as the long-rumored plans for a Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns main event match. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Punk’s return not impacting potential WrestleMania 40 matches: “If Vince was there, then I think that fear is valid. But I think with Hunter in control, what story has he told that hasn’t been long term, and I mean long freakin’ term? I don’t think there is one. I think they protected Cody as well as they could. He wrestled more times this year than anyone at WWE, as far as television matches go. It was 90 some plus matches I saw online.”

On his belief that Rhodes vs. Reigns is secure: “They tried to … because Roman doesn’t wrestle that much, so it’s hard. He’s not on TV, he’s part-time now, so it’s tough. So I think Royal Rumble, as they say, begins the road to WrestleMania. The match is Cody-Roman Part II, and this time he gets over, because the Bloodline won’t be at full strength, and I think he’ll finally get over, and I think Roman will go Hollywood and make movies. I don’t know.”