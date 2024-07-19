Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He’s Coming Around To The Wyatt Sicks Storyline

Freddie Prinze Jr. acknowledges that the Uncle Howdy stories haven’t been his cup of tea, but the current Wyatt Sicks storyline is changing that for him. Prinze weighed in on the current arc with the group on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, praising Bo Dallas’ work in the storyline thus far.

“I haven’t been the biggest Uncle Howdy guy in the past,” Prinze began (per Wrestling Inc). “I think I am [coming around now]. .The edited VHS segments of the psychiatric [sessions], kind of Bo and Uncle Howdy intercut thing, have shown that Bo can talk, that he can act.”

He continued, “I’m not sure why they showed Bo in Adam Pearce’s office, we’ll find out what that’s about … but he can act and he can carry this performance. I don’t know if he can do everything or if it’s just because it’s so close to his heart, and that’s why it’s so good and time will tell. I’ve criticized it when I didn’t dig it, so when I do dig it, I need to say the same thing.”

The most recent Wyatt Sicks VHS tape that aired on Raw put the focus on Erick Rowan.