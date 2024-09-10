– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Triple H focusing on factions in WWE and getting so much mileage out of them, such as The Bloodline. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Triple H supporting factions in WWE: “100% Triple H. He would fight for factions, and more and more of them. He was fighting for ‘Game of Thrones’ storylines before ‘Game of Thrones’ the book was written. He loved it. He thought that’s what would dominate the stories, and you could get a lot of different matches out of those. And he would pitch it all the time, and Vince [McMahon] would shoot it down all the time.”

On getting storylines out of factions: “They get tons of storyline out of all these factions. Whether they’re two-man factions, or four, five, six, seven-man factions, they get a lot of steam out of all of them.”