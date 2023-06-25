– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. critiqued the return promo of CM Punk last week on AEW Collision. Prinze critiqued the promo as being “a little off” and not Punk’s best work. He also said it was not mic-drop worthy. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on CM Punk’s return promo: “I wanted to love this promo. I think CM Punk is one of the best to ever speak into a microphone, ‘best’ being a very short list. Maybe four dudes. I guess if you didn’t see the ESPN interview, then it’s a great promo. But if you did see the ESPN interview, he kept asking me to call out the lie and there were at least three of them. I don’t know if the ESPN interview was out of character and this is in character, but he floats the line, so it’s harder to tell. I don’t want to talk smack or anything like that, but it was just weird to me… He structured the promo beautifully. The promo kicks ass. I’m just answering his question. He challenged us to find the lie, so I’m finding the lies.”

On CM Punk hijacking the Adam Cole vs. MJF storyline: “The final thing was that this business is for adults. It’s the professional wrestling business. And I agree 100%. But to go out there and essentially hijack the world championship storyline away from Adam Cole, who just came back from a concussion and is in the middle of a storyline with MJF seemed to me like going into business for himself and not going along with the storyline, which is specifically what he’s so against.”

CM Punk made his long-awaited return to AEW last week on the debut episode of Collision in Chicago at the United Center. He referenced his backstage drama with The Young Bucks, referring to them as “Counterfeit Bucks.”