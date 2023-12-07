– During this week’s edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. evaluated the return promo for CM Punk on the November 27 edition of Raw following Punk’s return at WWE Survivor Series. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on how he thinks CM Punk’s return promo should have gone: “I would have liked to have seen him come out in a suit and tie, and the whole crowd would have been like, ‘What?’ And he’d have gone, ‘This is why I’m back.’ And the last sentence of his promo, which was the only unscripted part should have been the beginning of the promo. That would have put every single fan on notice that this is a different CM Punk.”

On how it could have set up a Rollins vs. Punk world title bout: “He should have said, ‘I’m gonna be handed the World Heavyweight Championship match. I’m not gonna wrestle to earn a title shot. I’ve already been promised a shot, and Seth Rollins is gonna have to deal with it.'”

On why it was weird to see CM Punk be humble: “It was weird to see him come in humble — that’s how you knew it was scripted. It did not feel to me like a normal CM Punk promo … until the very end.”

Punk returned to WWE for the first time in nearly 10 years. The wrestler was fired by AEW “with cause” earlier in September, freeing up The Voice of the Voiceless to go back to WWE.