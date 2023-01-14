Freddie Prinze Jr. Defends Booking Charlotte Flair to Win Title Again

– During the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. defended the booking decision to have Charlotte Flair win back the WWE SmackDown Women’s title, since he thinks it will benefit a future champ, such as Raquel Rodriguez, in the long run. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on how Raquel Rodriguez should take the title off of Charlotte Flair over Ronda Rousey: “When Raquel Rodriguez comes in, do you want her to get it off someone that’s legit that the company respects so that it means more, or she’s just going to win it off a part-timer? No, put it on Charlotte, and then let Charlotte and Raquel go to WrestleMania, and it will be an awesome match.”

On how he expects things to go with Charlotte Flair as champion: “They’ll only cheer her about a month and then they’ll all turn to boos on her every single title run. Everybody is happy and everybody wins. You don’t want Ronda still with the title, I promise.”

Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on the December 30, 2022 edition of SmackDown, challenging and defeating Ronda Rousey to recapture the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.