– During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. praised the signing of Will Ospreay to AEW, comparing the wrestling star to renowned actor Tomy Hardy. Prinze Jr. said of AEW signing Ospreay (via WrestlingInc.com), “They signed the Tom Hardy of professional wrestling, they got Will Ospreay.” Prinze continued, “He is electric, he has so much energy, you can tell he’s hyped up, you can tell he’s all in, he’s completely committed to this, and yeah man, they’re on an upswing.”

Ospreay recently made his AEW in-ring debut as part of the roster earlier this month at AEW Revolution, where he defeated Konosuke Takeshita.