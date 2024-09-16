Freddie Prinze Jr. Discusses Being Unconformable While Watching Unsanctioned Steel Cage Match

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently gave his thoughts on various topics during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy (per Wrestling Inc).

During the podcast, the former WWE creative writer discussed the Unsanctioned Steel Cage Match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page at AEW All Out.

“It went through areas that I’m uncomfortable with, that make me look away,” he said. “I had to look away from the screen. I couldn’t watch a needle go through a dude’s cheek… I couldn’t watch this. I legit had to look away… It was so gruesome, which is what they went for, so congratulations. But 48, getting close to 49, and my weak a** couldn’t handle it.”