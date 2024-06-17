Freddie Prinze Jr. Discusses Whether Natalya Will Leave WWE When Her Contract Expires

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about Natalya during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

During the podcast, the former WWE creative writer discussed whether he thinks she will leave WWE when her contract, which expires soon, is up. He said (per Wrestling Inc),

“I feel like Natalya’s a lifer no matter what, so whether she continues to wrestle or transitions into a producer role and starts agenting and helping, you know, build the matches for some of the women or men because she’s been doing it for so long. I feel like that’s her future but I don’t see her ever leaving the business. I don’t see her wrestling anywhere else. I just feel like, I know I said this about Edge and was dead freaking wrong but Natti’s different. I just feel like she’s not going anywhere.”