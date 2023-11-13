Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts Drew McIntyre Will Head To AEW Next Year

In a recent statement on Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his perspective that Drew McIntyre would be a poor candidate for a title win currently (via Wrestling Inc). Prinze expressed his opinion that McIntyre might well leave the company after his contract concludes and that AEW would likely be his intended destination in the event that WWE doesn’t re-sign him. You can find some highlights on the subject and listen to the full podcast below.

On his prediction for McIntyre’s direction: “I think Drew McIntyre is leaving WWE. I can’t say everything, but I can say a lot. I don’t why you’d put Drew even in [the WWE Crown Jewel] match unless you know he’s not gonna re-sign. … You’re not gonna put the belt on him unless you know he’s gonna re-sign with you, because otherwise he can just have the belt, and that’s not good for any company.”

On McIntyre’s next best move if he leaves WWE: “AEW, in two seconds. Him vs. MJF? Holy shit.”