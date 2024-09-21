Freddie Prinze Jr. Evaluates Solo Sikoa as a Main Eventer in WWE

– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. critiqued Solo Sikoa and his performance against Cody Rhodes during their Steel Cage Match last week on WWE SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Sikoa: “Low-key, Solo Sikoa is like not a top, top dude but he’s been in nothing but top, top matches, and he’s going to continue and he’s low-key a star on that show and they built it quick. He went from no dialogue, none … then all of a sudden he’s cutting like Godfather monologues where he’s like, ‘I’m the boss of a bloodline,’ and everybody’s like yep, yeah you’re the man.”

On Sikoa’s recent matches: “Then his matches are there and he can wrestle like a beast, kicks ass. He’s got the Samoan Spike, it looks great … has a match with Roman Reigns coming up to see who the real Tribal Chief is. I freaking love Solo Sikoa dude.”

Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa to retain the title on last week’s WWE SmackDown. Rhodes will now team with Roman Reigns against Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood next month. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.