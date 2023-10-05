– During this week’s edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed MJF potentially jumping to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Prinze Jr. on how high MJF could go in WWE: “Maxwell Jacob Friedman, how high do you think he could go in WWE? To the top? U.S.? I.C.? For me, it’s easy. Everybody knows how I feel about him. He would come in with the right idea and the right story, and I think he would be a world champion within the first year that he was in the company.”

On Tony Khan allowing MJF to have more creative freedom in AEW: “So he has to believe in and trust his talent and give them more rope and let them take bigger swings, so to speak, whether they’re going to strike or not because when they hit those home runs, people are going to talk about the product. When they talk about the product, they get someone who tuned out to tune back in.”

On what would happen if MJF went to WWE: “So that’s why when you say, ‘He gets to be daddy [in AEW],’ yeah, he’s in a position where he gets to build something and until they get to a place where this is the business, he probably still gets to do that. And by the time they get there, he’ll have so much credibility that I think they’d still let him do it [in WWE].”

MJF’s current AEW contract is expected to end early next year.