Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains How Badly TV Execs Dislike Pro Wrestling, Thinks Fans Should Have More Respect for WWE & AEW

– In a series of tweets this week, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. praised the work of WWE, NXT, and AEW with their strong network and cable TV deals, considering how most television executives do not want professional wrestling on their networks. You can view his comments on the subject below.

Prinze initially tweeted yesterday, “If you knew how bad most TV execs did not want professional wrestling on their channels, you’d respect the hell out of WWE, NXT, & AEW for pulling off what they do each week. They literally have every card in the deck stacked against them and they’re still growing the business.

He added, “This is why cats like HHH doing interviews and Cody being on other TNT programming is so important. They help normalize the business because they just get it. They come off chill and solid. Hope they both continue to stay out in the public eye. It’s more important now than ever.”

When another user questioned Prinze’s comments asking about where the growth is despite WWE ratings and viewership trending downward, Prinze noted that execs are looking for advertisers, who are usually lined up for live TV. That’s something wrestling promotions tend to offer. Freddie Prinze Jr. stated, “You look at Neilson ratings for growth. Execs stopped that in the 90’s when they saw Arsenio Hall’s real numbers. It’s just marketing. Execs look for advertisers and they’re lined up for live TV. It’s a question of simple taste and most execs don’t enjoy it.”

