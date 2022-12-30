Freddie Prinze Jr. Postulates Future Possibilities For Asuka

WWE’s Asuka has been using social media to hint at a new direction for herself recently, and Freddie Prinze Jr. took some time to analyze her choices and make a few predictions on a recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie (via Wrestling Inc). He speculated that Asuka might be stepping away from the ring for a while and could display a significant change to her wrestling character once she returns. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On what he thinks Asuka is planning for the immediate future: “She’s going to take a little break, I think, from wrestling.”

On the potential for an eventual character change for Asuka: “She wrestled Rhea Ripley with no makeup on, which made you think that Asuka is gone and when she comes back it’s going to be a more old-school version of Asuka and maybe she’ll even change her name? Which, I think after a break and the equity she has, she could get away with. Rhea Ripley won to send Asuka on her way but she tweeted out she’s going to be gone for a little while, so I don’t know if she’s going back to Japan, maybe she’s going to chill out and go on vacation and see the world.”