Freddie Prinze Jr. Gives Update On His Attempt to Start His Own Wrestling Promotion, Says he Has To Change Directions Again

Freddie Prinze Jr. gave an update on his attempts to start his own wrestling promotion, noting he recently had a setback. In the latest episode of his podcast Wrestling With Freddie (via Fightful), he said that a deal he was working on fell through and now he has to change directions.

He said: “First, I’ll give you an update on the show. It’s bad and good. The bad is, basically the truck I was driving went off a cliff. The metaphorical truck, I’m fine. The company I was trying to work with, not the distributor, but the wrestling company I wanted to work with, we just couldn’t come up with a deal. So, I’m literally a dude with a tv deal without a promotion. The only promotion I want to buy is probably a little bit too big, I don’t know if it is. I would basically have to buy an existing company and bring them to the table and then produce the show there under the rules of whatever those rules would be. It may not be a 52 week a year promotion, it may be a 32 week a year promotion, it may be a 22 week a year promotion. Some of these shows only want ten episodes. So if it’s only something like that where it would be ten episodes, it’s not worth me buying an expensive promotion because I can’t recuperate enough of the money for me or for my investors. It would have to be a minimum of probably 30 to 40 episodes a year and then if that money was right per episode where I felt like I could make my money back and if I had investors making their money based on the promises that had to be made, then yeah, for sure, I would be all in. But if I can’t, then I won’t, because I’m not gonna lose people’s money and I’m not gonna throw my money away either. I’m in a, not in a holding pattern, but I have to turn this truck in a different direction because off the cliff is not going to do it. There’s a wrestler on the Sam Roberts show that spoke a little bit about a project he was working on which was my project, so I’ve already had to change directions more than once. So yeah, I have to change directions again, which is really frustrating as an artist when you feel you have a clear vision and it gets — Sometimes it makes you want to quit, it sometimes strengthens you and makes you say I’ll show everybody, sometimes it makes you change course and adjust, but no matter what it is, it’s a dramatic feeling and you have to take your time with it, you have to approach these things slowly and logically. Not emotionally, not quickly, not in a reactive manner. That’s what’s gotten me this far in life and that’s what I’m gonna maintain doing. So, I’m not giving up, I’m not quitting, it didn’t break me, but I definitely have to adjust course in order to pull this off. Who knows, I might buy something out there that you guys are all familiar with and find a home for it and sell the shit out of it and try to help make it big. If not, I’ll build my own thing from scratch and do it the slow way, establish it, and sell it.”