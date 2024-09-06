Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Growth Of AEW Women’s Division, Doesn’t Like Casino Gauntlet Match

Freddie Prinze Jr. says that he’s enjoying the way the AEW women’s division has come into its own, particularly recently. Prinze spoke on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast about the state of the division and why he’s not a fan of the Casino Gauntlet match. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. is one of the many people who has noticed that one part of All Elite Wrestling has massively improved over the past year, and that is the company’s women’s division. AEW’s blind spot in the eyes of most fans was it’s female stars, who were never given half as much time on TV and pay-per-view as their male counterparts. However, in the latest edition of the “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, Prinze Jr. believes that AEW is entering a true golden period for its women’s division.

On the AEW women’s division: “The women’s division in AEW is very rapidly growing. And I’m not going to say it’s going to be better than WWE’s because Charlotte Flair’s coming back…but Jamie Hayter, Saraya who can’t wrestle every day but when she does gives a good match, and for those who don’t know she’s got like major neck injuries. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, Mercedes Mone, the world champion and the former world champion Toni Storm and Mariah May. That alone, and then forget all the people who are going to be losing like the [Hikaru] Shida’s and all those who are going to be helping putting these over, they’ve got a serious women’s division now.”

On the Casino Gauntlet match: “I have always hated this match. I have never understood it, even when I understood the rules I still was like, ‘Wait, what?’ How are these guys going to tell a story if there’s no time limit set, like it could be 30 seconds. How do you tell a story in 30 seconds and get yourself over before the next dude comes out and their job is to get themselves over? So it was always a weird match to me, and then I saw this one and everybody told a story and commentary was prepared to put over everyone’s story.”