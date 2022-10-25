– During last week’s edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) returning to WWE earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Prinze Jr. on how Gallows and Anderson were screwed over by the previous WWE regime: “These guys [Gallows and Anderson] got screwed bad by the previous regime at WWE, and were asked, ‘Sit tight, we’re gonna take care of you guys. We’re gonna give you that sweet contract.’ And then they were just released and felt very lied to. That’s not inside stuff. I think Karl or Luke, one of them actually spoke about it.”

Prinze Jr. on The OC returning to WWE: “When the Good Brothers got done [dirty] like that, it was a corporate jerk-off move. I hate it when that happens, and I’m glad to see them back. I hope they got their money.”

The OC are scheduled to team with AJ Styles at next month’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 show against The Judgment Day. The event will be held on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.