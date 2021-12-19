Freddie Prinze Jr. on How Helpful William Regal Was to Him in WWE

– During the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed his time in WWE and how helpful William Regal was to him while he worked there. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“William Regal, also known as Steven Regal, is and was one of the single most helpful human beings while I worked at that company. He would warn me about people. He would help show me what wrestlers’ strengths were, and to write my promos, to fit the type of wrestler that they were, because I was not doing that. You don’t want to write a Luchador like a big man, you don’t want to write a big man like a high flyer. There’s a different attitude when you’re seven-feet tall. You don’t have to say as much, you’re seven feet tall.”