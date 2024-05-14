– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about Tony Khan and AEW learning from its past mistakes, and Tony Khan having the luxury to afford failure and some mistakes. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on how Tony Khan and AEW can learn from their mistakes: “The good news is Tony [Khan] is willing to invest in this business and it’s a young, young business, and you have to give your company time to fail before it succeeds, if you can afford it.”

On how Tony Khan can learn from his mistakes: “He’s one of the few people on earth that actually has that luxury where he can fail and learn from mistakes and get on the job training which he has to get and he has been for the last five years, six years now. It’s less than ten years so until he reaches double digits it’s a young, young show.”