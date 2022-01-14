Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals How Vince McMahon Got Him to Come Back to WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr. had two stints in WWE, and he revealed how Vince McMahon convinced him to come back for a second time. Prinze, who first wrote for WWE from 2008 to 2009, spoke with Barstool Rasslin’ and explained how McMahon got him to return in late 2010.

“So when I left, there was a good six to eight months where I legit could not watch the product,” he said (per Fightful). “There was just — I did not like wrestling and then they were coming to Los Angeles for SummerSlam and I was like, ‘I’ll go, I’ll go watch the pay per view.’ I showed up early, and Vince was down by the ring and one of the guys came up to me, this dude, Jimmy said, ‘Hey, Vince wants to talk to you.’ I said, ‘I’ll go say what up to the old man,’ and he looks like Robocop, right? Like his body looks like the shell of Robocop, a movie that he’s never seen and doesn’t understand the reference when I compliment him and tell him he looks like Robocop. I’ve literally said to him, you look like ‘Robocop’ and he said, ‘Who the hell is that?’”

He continued, “So I go up ringside and he takes a headset off and he puts this giant meathook arm around me, so friggin buff, dude. I’m not, and he brings me in and he goes, ‘Ah, it’s good to see you again.’ I don’t know, we’re bullshitting, and he says, It’d be great to have you back, son.’ He called me son, and for a guy that grew up without a dad, that’s kryptonite, man, like, I can’t fight against that. So I went back the second time and kind of fell in love with wrestling again and when I left because I had babies, I didn’t have the same issues that I did the first time but the first time I left, man, I could not watch the product. I couldn’t. It was ruined for me. It was weird.”

Prinze’s second run with the company ran until 2012.