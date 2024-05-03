Freddie Prinze Jr. Is Impressed By Solo Sikoa’s Recent Character Work

Solo Sikoa has stepped up to take charge of The Bloodline, and Freddie Prinze Jr. is impressed by Sikoa’s character work. With Roman Reigns’ absence following his WrestleMania 40 loss, Sikoa has been taking charge of the group and brought in Tama Tonga while putting Paul Heyman under his thumb. Prinze talked about how Sikoa has stepped up on the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, noting that Sikoa’s skills have improved as a result.

“Solo is playing the leadership role and he’s not having it from Paul Heyman,” Prinze noted (per Fightful). “He comes out and he’s doing really well, and you’ve seen him grow as far as his skills and his comfort with the character and what he brings to the table.”

He continued, “But he’s like: Yo, I’m not a #2 guy now, I’m not a #3 guy that’s gonna lose for the next year, I’m gonna be a #1 guy and you’re gonna do what I tell you to do.”

SIkoa and Tanga are set to face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WWE Backlash on Saturday.