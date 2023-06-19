– During a recent edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why Jade Cargill suffering her first defeat can be a good thing for her career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Jade Cargill suffering her first defeat: “Jade Cargill has taken her first loss, which I think is going to end up being a good thing. Now she can actually get a story on her way back to the title … And I don’t feel that she’s been utilized as well as she could. I’ve definitely seen her promo work get better. I think everyone has seen her work get a little better. Again, they limit what she can do, to a certain degree, to keep her safe and to keep her opponents safe while she’s learning on the job. She’s been doing this, I think, what? Is it two years? Between two and three years, something like that? So it’s not a lot of time.”

On how the loss creates an opportunity for her character: “This can be that opportunity that she can fall on hard times. She can struggle now that she’s lost. I hope to see them do this, I really do. To see her only lose once is not the way to go. I think she has to struggle and have a mental block and a mental challenge that she herself has to come over. And that becomes the story until you can get her someone that will then be the other character in the story. But you can self-motivate. We’re watching Cody Rhodes do it [in WWE]. He doesn’t have someone to wrestle every week, so it can be done.”

On how AEW could play out her promos: “If she lost another match to someone there’s no way she should lose to, then all of a sudden the backstage promo is her yelling at her girls like, ‘Yo, get the bleep away from me right now! Get away from me now!’ Like, something is wrong and she shouldn’t be losing. And she is, ‘Are you injured?’ ‘No, I’m not hurt! Leave me alone!’ Like, whatever. Like, she has to go through some kind of struggle now so that she can, you know, do the metamorphosis into the next version of herself. So I hope that they’re thinking of that.”