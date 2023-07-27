– During a recent edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had high praise for the work of Jey Uso in the current ongoing angle with The Bloodline and Uso’s feud with Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

His thoughts on Jey Uso: “Jey Uso moves around and has better body language than anybody in professional wrestling. The crowd is so hot for him and he probably says less than every single over superstar in wrestling right now. Less than MJF, less than Sami [Zayn], even less than Kevin [Owens] — Kevin just does those quips.”

Prinze on Jey Uso being the most over guy in wrestling now: “But, he’s so active and looks so volatile that you can’t take your eyes off him. I really think he’s the most over dude right now in the game because he’s in the main storyline in wrestling and he’s the main guy in the main storyline in professional wrestling right now.”

Uso is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next month at WWE SummerSlam. The event will be held on Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.