Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Judgment Day Needs a Proper Story

Freddie Prinze Jr. is a fan of the Judgment Day, but thinks they need a proper story. Prinze weighed in on the stable in a recent episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast and talked about how he thinks they need a story that runs from start to finish.

“I like Judgment Day, but they don’t have like a story story,” Prinze said (per Wrestling Inc). “They have a lot of ‘Let’s start a story, and then we don’t ever finish it, and we move onto another story and start that story, and we don’t finish it,'” he expressed. “They’re in that whirlpool — so to speak right now — where they keep kind of … not recycling, ’cause it’s different, but nothing gets completed.”