Freddie Prinze Jr. Discusses How Honest Kevin Owens Is & How He Didn’t Tow Company Line for WWE Rivals Episodes

On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed how honest Kevin Owens was on the episodes of WWE Rivals that he did, and how he would always say what he thought instead of towing the company line, leading to him and company-man JBL having debates. Highlights from his comments are below.

On how honest Kevin Owens was for his episodes of WWE Rivals: “He did some episodes of WWE Rivals, and if it was a rivalry he didn’t like, he straight up shit on it, on the show. Nobody has had the balls to do that. Everybody else is company line, company line, and he said at the top of the show to the producer, he goes, hey, if I thought that this sucked, can I say that? And the producer kind of ghosted up, got scared, and I love Kevin Owens so I was like, dude, say it. He goes, OK. The producer looked at me, I go bro, if it’s too much just edit it out, he’s not going to just totally dump on it, but when it was things that he felt strongly about, he gave his honest, no WWE corporate line, he was just like, yo, I thought this rivalry and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bret Hart, spoiler, we’re doing that one, it should have started here, this guy should have won here, he straight up challenged the booking of it, and I’m like, this is great.”

On Owens and JBL getting into debates: “And JBL, who is uber-knowledgeable, but the company man, started defending the position of the booking, and it was so cool watching them go because there was respect between the two men, 100%, but they had a respectful debate back and forth, first time that has happened on an episode and we got them for five episodes, and that’s how he was, every one, he should have been on it from jump street.”

