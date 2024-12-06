Freddie Prinze Jr. Says LA Knight Never Needed WWE US Title

Freddie Prinze Jr. wasn’t too disappointed to see LA Knight lose the WWE United States Championship, as he thinks Knight never needed the title to get over. Knight lost the title to Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series: WarGames and the actor & former WWE writer shared his thoughts on the matter on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Knight losing the title: “He never needed that belt. He didn’t need it. He’s too over. Titles are meant to help talent look great. That’s their sole function, is to help talent look great. The belt is to assist the wearer of the belt, sorry for the lack of a better term, but yeah LA Knight I never thought needed it.”

On stars like Knight, Kevin Owens and MJF not needing titles: “There’s just certain guys and certain girls that are so friggin’ good in every facet of the game — like MJF does not need a title. It’s awesome when they have ’em, but they can tell you stories that make you feel whatever it is they’re fighting for is just as important as a world championship. You don’t need a title.”