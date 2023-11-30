Freddie Prinze Jr. Hopes Miz’s Survivor Series Loss Leads To a New Direction For Him

Freddie Prinze Jr. is hopeful that Miz finds a new direction after his loss to Gunther at WWE Survivor Series. Miz lost his match to the Intercontinental Champion at Saturday’s PPV and speaking on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Prinze talked about where this could lead for the A-Lister. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Miz’s loss to Gunther: “Instead of being worried and nervous about Miz. I’m gonna look at this as long-term storytelling and this loss — story-wise for The Miz — could help swing him around and maybe he starts thinking a lot of the stuff GUNTHER said about him was right.”

On where Miz could go from here: “He’s not [in the world title scene] based on his booking, but you could put him in some cool storylines or a cool title picture thing as a babyface instead of a heel… If they take advantage of that opportunity, it could be a cool story.”