Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises the MJF-Cole Storyline From All In

Sharing his thoughts on the events of All In recently, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained his reactions to the events surrounding the duo of Adam Cole and MJF. According to his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze expected a different conclusion to the pair’s narrative and was pleasantly surprised by the results (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights on the tropic and listen to the complete podcast below.

On his predictions going into the show: “I thought, for sure, Adam Cole was going to turn on Max and they were going to lose that match. And that was going to be Adam Cole turning heel and then they were going to have this epic match and, ‘We’ll see who can win in the championship [main event].’ They did not do that, they stayed ‘Bros for life’ and won the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship, which completely surprised me, and probably a lot of people, because it seemed like they wouldn’t do that. But if they’re trying to put those titles over and trying to put Ring of Honor over, and get yet another show on TV, then maybe that’s the right thing to do.”

On the duo’s chemistry: “This has been a great story. I thought it was coming to an end tonight [at All In]. It most certainly is not. It was simply chapter one, the Roderick Strong stuff guarantees you that. I got the finish wrong, I got everything wrong, although I think I said Max would win. They told a great story. It’s like watching an old ’80s teen angst movie. It’s like the things they fight over, they treat the belt like the girl they both have a crush on, the dialogue feels so ’80s, like a buddy cop film, like Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte going back and forth in ’48 Hrs.’ I’ve loved everything about it.”