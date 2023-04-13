Freddie Prinze Jr. Says MJF Is the ‘Gold Standard’ Of Wrestling

Freddie Prinze Jr. is a big fan of MJF, calling the AEW World Champion the “gold standard” of pro wrestling. Prinze gave his take on who the best of the best is on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, noting that he would go with MJF over Roman Reigns.

“This dude is the gold standard of professional wrestling. He is top of the food chain,” Prinze said (per Wrestling Inc). “Roman Reigns is what he is. He’s great, and he’s not even close to reaching what MJF already has. And MJF hasn’t been doing it half as long, at this level.”

Prinze continued, “This dude — he could go out next week, sit in a stool, open Dr. Seuss books (the one that you’re not allowed to read anymore), and read it word for word, and show the pictures of the racist imagery that everyone got mad about, and they would cheer, and it would be the highest-rated segment of the week.”

MJF most recently retained his AEW World Title against Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution in March, while Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to hold onto his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.