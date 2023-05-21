Freddie Prinze Jr. Says New WWE Title Is Growing On Him, Makes Inaugural Champion Prediction

Freddie Prinze Jr. is coming around to the idea of the new WWE Heavyweight Title, and he made his prediction for the first champion as will be determined at Night of Champions. Prinze weighed in on the topics on his latest podcast episode, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the new WWE Heavyweight Championship: “The title is growing on me… If it’s gonna be the new working man’s title, like the guy that’s there every single week, every pay-per-view, every storyline, then, yeah, it’s Seth Rollins. But if it’s out of respect, the first time this new version of it is being debuted, then you can easily see why you’d put it on AJ Styles.”

On Styles’ potential as the first holder of the title: “If you don’t want to have him beat Roman Reigns — which I understand — then you easily could put this on him, and have him be a champion worthy of that. That said. I’m definitely leaning towards Seth Rollins.”