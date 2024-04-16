Freddie Prinze Jr. on What’s Next for The Bloodline Saga in WWE

– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed what’s next for The Bloodline saga in WWE and discussed a potential matchup between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddize Prinze Jr. on The Bloodline saga in WWE: “It’s had multiple chapters from its inception … to its comic relief characters, to the addition of new members, to the many times people have tried to take away what is rightfully Roman’s, his seat at the head of the table. To bringing in The Rock and now the championship is gone. The thing to fight for is gone. So what’s left to fight for? Only one thing — The Head of the Table.”

Prinze on bringing the story to fruition with The Rock vs. Roman Reigns: “I think he’ll beat The Rock and then someone in the Bloodline will have to beat him and become the new head of the Bloodline. I don’t know who’s going to be ready for that. Maybe it’s one of the new people coming in, maybe it’s an Uso brother, I don’t know. But if the rumors are true and he’s going to take a break and try and make movies, then that would make the most sense.”