Freddie Prinze Jr. on 2008 WWE Storyline Dealing With Jeff Hardy’s Drug Addiction

– During the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the storyline leading to Jeff Hardy winning the WWE Championship at Armageddon 2008 and how the storyline referenced Jeff Hardy’s personal demons and issues with drug addiction. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Prinze on how former WWE writer Chris DeJoseph doubted the storyline could happen: “I get into it with a guy named Chris DeJospeh [former WWE creative team member]. He’s laughing, he’s like ‘it’s never gonna happen!’ ‘what do you mean it’s never gonna happen?’ He starts breaking down a lot of Jeff’s issues in the past, rejecting rehab, having drug issues, and things like that. Those were perceived speed bumps, or in this case, a brick wall to get through, but for me, I connected hard with it. I connected hard with it, and I saw an opportunity. So, my father was a standup comic in the ’70s for those who may just be tuning in. I’ve broken this down for you in the very beginning [of the podcast series] I think. He was a big-time deal, man, Richard Prior discovered him. My dad had the number one show in the country in, like, 1975 or 74, something like that. Drugs were a big part of his life in the ’70s and tore my entire family apart because of it, and on January 27th, 1976, he put a gun to his head, and he had about six quaaludes in his system and pulled the trigger and he died.”

Prinze on how he tried to script Hardy’s promos at the time: “All the criticism [directed at drug addicts once they’re known to the public] is completely justified, and that’s why we showed Jeff fail and fail again. And if you look at the promos in this light, which is what I tried to do, I styled them after his matches. Jeff is a crash and burn wrestler. It builds your hopes up, build your hopes up, get up to the highest most dangerous point possible, the only place possible where if he jumps off he can end the match, and when he fails because the guy gets out of the way or he gets betrayed, or whatever the issue is. And so we tried to write the promos in that same sense, and I wrote these alone in New York where I just was. I was making a movie out there. So it was very surreal to be in the same city. Honestly, the last time I was there was when I was writing these Jeff Hardy promos. A lot of these images are fresh in my mind, or at least the philosophies behind them.”