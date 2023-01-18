Freddie Prinze Jr. on Getting Mocked by MJF on AEW Dynamite

– On this week’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed appearing on last week’s AEW Dynamite and getting roasted on the air by MJF. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Prinze on if he knew MJF would mention him on TV: “Yes and no. The man who talked smack to me [MJF] was the reason we were sitting front row. I take that as going to a comedy club. You sit in the front, you’re expecting some interaction. It’s a safe place for it and you’re there to take it. If you can’t take it, don’t sit there. I thought he might do something because he and I have a better relationship than the first LA show I went to.”

On MJF texting him before the show: “I will say this, I knew something was coming because he texted me before the show, ‘Is Mac [Macaulay Culkin] gonna make it?’ ‘No, he’s going to Disney.’ ‘Alright, cool.’ The only reason he asked, and I knew, it was because he was going to go in. I was like, ‘he’s got some stuff on me, he’s going to hit me with something.’ I didn’t know Dr. Ken was going to be there. As soon as he was standing, ‘He’s gonna get it.'”