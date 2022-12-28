Freddie Prinze Jr. on Possibly Working in AEW or WWE

In the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie (via Wrestling Inc), Freddie Prinze Jr spoke about the possibility of taking creative role in WWE or AEW if he were offered one. Prinze previously worked for from 2008 to 2009, and then from 2010 to 2012. Here are highlights:

Freddie Prinze Jr. on a possible WWE return: “WWE is very streamlined. They have a writers’ room [and] those writers would hate me the same way they hated me the first time I worked there. And trust me, they did. I had to earn their respect … and probably not all of them liked me.”

On what he’d like to do in WWE: “We’re gonna give you three wrestlers that we don’t have a story for and we’re not focused on them … can you come up with something?”

On if he’d work for AEW: “That would be a more full-time thing. That wouldn’t be ‘Just give me three wrestlers.’ I would say, ‘Hey, let’s you tell me who you want to wrestle at your pay-per-view. And let me tell your fans why they’re going to fight. That would have to be the scenario, right?”