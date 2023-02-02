wrestling / News
Freddie Prinze Jr. on Why Cody Rhodes’ WWE Royal Rumble Win Hit Him hard
February 2, 2023 | Posted by
– On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze jr. discussed Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble at this year’s event and why it made him emotional. Prinze stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“Cody’s up there, you can see him mouth the words, ‘Dad, I did it.’ Every son that’s lost a father, and then accomplishes great things after their father’s gone, that moment hits you so hard, man. It’s the thing you want to see in movies, you know what I mean? I did that the first time I booked a big job. I went to my father’s grave, put my hand on the plaque, and said, ‘Dad, I did it,’ word for word. So, it just hit me so hard.”
