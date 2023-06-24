– During this week’s edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the debut episode of AEW Collision from last weekend, specifically praising the work of Juice Robinson in the main event matchup. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on the first AEW Collision main event:,/b> “And the Bullet Club Gold, Jay White and Juice Robinson, who I fell in love with during this match man. Like, there’s something about this guy. And I hadn’t seen it yet.”

On Juice Robinson’s performance for the match: “He sold when he was getting hit, when he was hitting you. He was talking trash, he’s got some pipes on him. This guy was freakin’ awesome in the match, and the whole time I’m knowing he’s the one who’s taking the pin … But still, dude, he was killing it.”

CM Punk and FTR won the main event six-man tag team match against Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe after Punk pinned Robinson with the G2S.