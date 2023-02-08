– During the latest edition of Wrestling with Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had tremendous praise for the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo segment from last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Paul Heyman’s promo ability: “Paul is just at a whole different level. It’s like making a deal with The Devil every time he speaks to a wrestler, and he’s going to test your morality as a babyface cause you’re always going to be a babyface if you’re in the ring with Paul Heyman.” Prinze notes that The Bible says God doesn’t test your faith, but The Devil does, and he says that much like Satan, if Heyman doesn’t get a wrestler with vanity, he’ll get them with doubt. Heyman created that opening for doubt in Rhodes when he mentioned how his late father Dusty never trained “The American Nightmare.”

On how this could lead to a Cody Rhodes heel turn: “There’s an interesting moment where Cody was almost nodding along and it made me think like, this could be the moment they go back to if Cody turns heel too soon. Now I’m not saying that’s what they’re going to do, I’m not saying that’s what they should do. I think that was actually the most powerful part of the promo was that little sprinkling of doubt that Heyman always layers in there. He’s just a stud, man.”