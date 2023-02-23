– During the latest edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the performances of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan during the women’s Elimination Chamber match at last Saturday’s event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Raquel Rodriguez (formerly Raquel Gonzalez): “Raquel Gonzalez, I don’t wanna say this too early, but I think Raquel Gonzalez could be a major star in professional wrestling. I think young women are gonna look up to her. She does not look like the Barbie doll girls out there.”

On Liv Morgan’s performance: “We’ve been tough on Liv Morgan sometimes. We did say that after she lost the belt, she started figuring some stuff out a little bit with the crazy person stuff. This was the best performance that Liv Morgan has ever had in the WWE.”