Freddie Prinze Jr Praises Recent Work of Sami Zayn on Smackdown

In the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie (via Wrestling Inc), Freddie Prinze Jr. praised the recent character work by Sami Zayn on Smackdown, stating his belief that Zayn is the star of the show right now.

While talking about the segment in which Zayn got his ‘Honorary Uce’ shirt, Prinze said: “No one will believe me when I say this, but Sami Zayn is the lead of ‘Friday Night SmackDown,’ he is. He’s the Cary Grant of this movie; he’s the Clark Gable of this movie. Dare I say he’s the 90s Freddie Prinze Jr. of that movie. I loved this. I thought it was so great. [He’s] the greatest performer in the world. There’s Marlon Brando, there’s Bette Davis, and there’s Sami Zayn. And that’s not even in the right order.“