Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho, Says Ospreay Will ‘Kill It’ In AEW

Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho did battle at AEW All In, and Freddie Prinze Jr was a big fan of the match. Ospreay defeated Jericho at last Sunday’s PPV, and Prinze discussed the match on his latest Wrestling With Freddie show. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Ospreay’s future: “This dude will never sign with WWE, 100% he’s signing with AEW and they’re going to kill it next year.”

On Ospreay vs. Jericho: “Will Ospreay can do anything off the top turnbuckle, anything in the air, he flipped and twisted and smashed Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho beat his ass, these guys went back and forth and you know Chris Jericho has a piece of AEW by the way he tries to get every single wrestler in the company over. You know he knows Will Ospreay is money so he put him over freaking big time.”